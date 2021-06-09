Hot Rods Game Notes

Aberdeen won the series opener on Tuesday with a 10-1 victory over BG and became the first team in the High-A East to win 20 games this season.

On Tuesday... The Hot Rods dropped the first game of the series to the IronBirds 10-1 on Tuesday. Michael Mercado tied a season-high with 5.0 innings pitched, allowing one unearned run along the way. The only offense for Bowling Green came from a first inning solo homer by Greg Jones. Aberdeen hit two ninth inning homers to break it open and secure a series-opening win.

About Aberdeen... The IronBirds scored double-digit runs for the third time this season on Tuesday. Their 10 runs tied a season-high, which they have recorded three times. Aberdeen scored 10 runs opening night on May 4th and again on May 27th. Out of their 20 wins this season, they have scored more than five runs in nine of those victories.

Battle at the Top... The win for Aberdeen on Tuesday makes them the first team in the High-A East to reach 20 wins and lead the North Division by 4.5 games. Bowling Green currently sits at 19 wins and leads the South Division by 3.0 games. The two teams have the best records in the league over the last 10 games, with the IronBirds 8-2 and the Hot Rods 7-3.

Strength vs. Strength... With 187 runs scored, Bowling Green is second in the league in runs and first in run differential (+46). On the other side, it's the IronBirds who have the least runs against them this year, holding their opponents to just 106 runs this year and have the second-highest run differential (+42).

Visitors from the North... This series is the first this season against an opponent for the North Division for the Hot Rods. Bowling Green will play two teams from the North Divison this season, including Aberdeen and Wilmington. The IronBirds crossover with four South Division teams this season, playing Bowling Green, Hickory, Greenville, and Rome in 2021.

Sunday's Notes... Cardenas' 25 game on-base streak and his 15-game hit streak were snapped... This is the first game this season he failed to reach base... Hulsizer had his fourth multi-hit game of the season... Jones had his sixth multi-hit game this year... Hollis recorded his first hit since being reactivated from the IL... Mercado tied his season-high with 5.0 innings pitched... This was the first game in franchise history against Aberdeen... BG is 7-5 when opponents score first this year... The Hot Rods are 5-10 when opponents out-hit them... This loss ends a season-high five-game win streak... This is the first loss since the series-opening game against Rome last Tuesday...

Now pitching: Peyton Battenfield... With 44 strikeouts through 26.0 innings, Battenfield has collected the most K's for a Hot Rods pitcher this season. He collected the High-A East Pitcher of the week for May 10-16. Over that span he tossed 8.0 innings, striking out 16 batters and walking just one. He has made six appearances this season and five starts, all of which he has logged at least six strikeouts. Six was his lowest amount this year, coming in the Hot Rods opening game on May 5th against the Greenville Drive. His 5.0 innings against Rome on June 3rd was a season-high. In a no-decision, he gave up three hits and one run while striking out eight, his highest total since his career-high nine on May 11th.

