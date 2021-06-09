Cyclones Split a Pair with Hudson Valley on Wednesday

BROOKLYN, NY - Hudson Valley and Brooklyn split a doubleheader at Maimonides Park to begin their six-game series. Two Renegades homers in the opener led to a 3-2 victory, while Gerson Molina and Brett Baty powered the Cyclones to a 5-3 triumph in the nightcap.

GAME ONE -- Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Win: Alvarez (2-0) | Loss: Lasko (0-2)

Cyclones HR: Bohanek (2)Box Score I Play-by-Play

BIG MOMENTS

*Josh Smith led off the game with a home run to give Hudson Valley a 1-0 lead. Ezequiel Duran's two-run homer in the top of the sixth pushed the Renegades lead to 3-1. *

Down 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Cody Bohanek clobbered a solo home run in his first game back from Triple-A Syracuse to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Hudson Valley starter Jhony Brito struck out five over 4.0 innings of three-hit ball, yielding one run in the no-decision. Brooklyn starter Justin Lasko lasted 5.2 innings but allowed three runs on two home runs, striking out a career-high-tying eight batters.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS GAME ONE

Cody Bohanek: 1-4, home run, RBI, run

Zach Ashford: 1-2, RBI, walk, stolen base

Francisco Alvarez: 1-2, hit by pitch, run

Luke Ritter: 2-3, double

Justin Lasko: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

GAME TWO -- Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 3

Win: Orze 1-1 | Loss: Medina (2-1)

Cyclones HR: Molina (1), Baty (5)Box Score I Play-by-Play

BIG MOMENTS

Brett Baty's solo home run in the bottom of the fifth against No. 7 New York Yankees prospect Luis Medina pushed the Cyclones advantage to 5-3.

Trailing 3-1 into the bottom of the fourth, Juan Uriarte drove in a run with a single and Gerson Molina banged a two-run home run, his first of the season, going deep to left field to make it 4-3 Cyclones.

The Renegades jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a trio of runs in the second inning. After Frederick Cuevas' RBI double, Kyle MacDonald smashed a two-run homer against Brooklyn starter Hunter Parsons.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS GAME ONE

Brett Baty: 2-3, double, home run, two RBIs, run

Gerson Molina: 2-3, double, home runs, two RBIs, run

Zach Ashford: 1-3, RBI, stolen base, run

Eric Orze: W, 2 IP, 3 K

NEWS AND NOTES

With his solo home run in game two, Brett Baty has hit five home runs in his past eight games, going deep at Maimonides Park for the first time as a professional.

After allowing three home runs on Wednesday, the Brooklyn pitching staff has allowed 16 home runs over the past eight games.

No. 7 Yankees prospect Luis Medina allowed a season-high two home runs and season-high five runs.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Hudson Valley, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. - Maimonides Park

Watch: MiLB.TV Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

