Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 9)

June 9, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Greenville for the second game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (16-15) vs. Greenville Drive (15-16)

LHP Taylor Varnell (2-0, 2.76 ERA) vs. LHP Jay Groome (0-3, 7.29 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium - (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #32

DASH OUTHIT THE TOP OFFENSE, TAKE GAME ONE

The Dash overcame their largest deficit of the season Tuesday, rallying from an early 4-0 hole to best Greenville 8-4.

Winston-Salem entered the game just 3-13 when allowing an opponent to score first but were undeterred in Tuesday's contest. Xavier Fernandez smacked his first homerun with the Dash in the third, halving the Drive lead at 4-2. The Dash quickly tied the game an inning later, plating two on RBIs from Luis Curbelo and Ian Dawkins.

The teams traded zeros until the seventh, with the Dash breaking the stalemate after a Johan Cruz two-run bomb. The homer was the second of the year for Cruz and proved to be the game winner.

Dash relief pitching proved excellent in the win, with the pair of Edgar Navarro and Luke Shilling shutting out the Drive over four frames, not allowing a single hit. The pair struck out eight and walked two, with Navarro earning his first win of the year while Shilling recorded his first save. Perhaps most impressive, the Dash held Greenville well below their season averages in hits and runs, taking the opening game of the series and snapping their three-game losing streak.

A LOOK AT JAY GROOME

The Red Sox first-round selection in 2016, Jay Groome boasts an impressive 6'6" frame and nasty curve that made him a candidate for the first overall selection in 2016. Despite some scouting reports having the southpaw as the top prospect in the draft, he fell to Boston at pick 12, signing an overslot deal with the Red Sox to forgo his commitment to Vanderbilt.

While the potential and upside have always been there for Groome, the ability to stay healthy has not. Groome underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018, missing all of '18 and nearly all of 2019. With 2020 wiped out, the lefty went several years without pitching a full season.

Finally healthy, Groome enters his fourth MiLB season at age 22 with plenty to prove. The potential is still there, and the Red Sox are still hoping he can develop into an MLB ace in the future.

HEY SIRI, PLAY THE HITS

The Greenville Drive offense is one of the most potent in both the High-A East and High-A. The Drive lead High-A in every triple slash category, leading the way in batting average (.265), on-base percentage (.363), and slugging percentage (.457) entering their series with Winston-Salem. Greenville also finds themselves as the High-A leader in runs scored (197), with a ten-run lead over second place Everett.

The lofty totals continue for the Drive, with Greenville pacing High-A in hits and RBIs, while ranking third in doubles and homeruns and sixth in walks drawn.

The only offensive area Greenville does not thrive? Stolen bases. The Drive have stolen 19 bases all season, ranking second to last in High-A.

TYREQUE REED AND DEVLIN GRANBERG: TWIN MASHERS

Two of the biggest forces behind the Greenville offense are Tyreque Reed and Devlin Granberg. The sluggers rank first and second respectively in the High-A East in OPS, combining for 14 homers and 55 RBIs. The pair also occupy both first and second in slugging percentage, while ranking in the top five in OBP. The hard-hitting duo have combined for 16 multi-hit games, with five games of three or more hits.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash send Johan Dominguez to the mound for the righty's seventh start of the season. Dominguez is coming off his worst outing of 2021, allowing a season-high five earned runs in four innings against Greensboro, striking out five. Prior to the start, Dominguez was honored as the High-A East Pitcher of the week for his six inning, six strikeout shutout performance.

Greenville sends the righty Brian Van Belle to the hump in game three. A former Miami Hurricane, Van Belle has struck out 28 in 25.1 innings, logging a 6.04 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. Van Belle was signed as a free agent in 2020 after going undrafted, making his professional debut this season.

