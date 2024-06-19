Underwood Returns to River Dragons

June 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced that the team is bringing back defenseman Kirk Underwood for the 2024-25 season.

Underwood, 26, just completed his third season with the River Dragons, making the switch to defense for the 2023-24 season. The Littleton, CO native appeared in 54 games with 4-19-23, a plus-24 rating and 63 minutes in penalties. In three seasons with the team so far, Underwood has scored 19 goals and 42 assists for 61 points over 129 games.

The River Dragons will enter training camp in early October for the upcoming season. Full season tickets are on sale right now by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625 or online at rdragons.com. You can also stop by the office at the Columbus Civic Center to check our your new seats in person! Contact your River Dragons sales representative today.

