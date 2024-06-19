Naming Rights Deal Announced for Bobcats Home Arena

June 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Today, a monumental moment for Wythe County, its beloved arena, and the Blue Ridge Bobcats took place. A historic naming rights agreement was reached, forever shaping the future for the venue and ensuring a commitment to "Fueling Fun" throughout Southwest Virginia.

Hitachi Energy has acquired the naming rights to the APEX Center, officially renaming the facility as Hitachi Energy Arena. Hitachi, a global leader in its field with a plant located in nearby Bland, VA, along with Wythe County and Apex Drive Holdings are wholly committed to ensuring the long-term success of the facility, "Fueling Fun" throughout the region year-round, and in turn ensuring a commitment to success for the Bobcats on the Hitachi Energy Arena ice.

The five-year agreement runs through 2029, and contains an option to extend for an additional five years through 2034.

The venue's first official events under its new name will be the "APW Blue Ridge Brawl" independent professional wrestling card on Friday, June 28th, followed the next day by a craft and vendor event on Saturday, June 29th.

Construction will begin August 1st on 3,650 brand new seats, being built on a steeper incline for an enhanced hockey viewing experience and in-arena atmosphere like no other. Construction is expected to be completed by mid-September. Upgrades will also be made to the arena's locker rooms as well as visual aides throughout the venue.

Upon completion of construction, Hitachi Energy Arena will be able to seat 3,700 total fans for hockey, and 5,000 for concerts and other events, further fulfilling the commitment of "Fueling Fun" in Southwest Virginia.

The Bobcats will formally open the ice at Hitachi Energy Arena when the franchise begins its second season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) in mid-October.

This state-of-the-art facility will not only be the home of the Bobcats, but home to their growing and passionate fanbase, and be the premier sports and entertainment destination in the New River Valley.

For more information on the arena, please visit the venue's brand-new website at hitachienergyarena.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2024

Naming Rights Deal Announced for Bobcats Home Arena - Blue Ridge Bobcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.