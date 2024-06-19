Wolves Welcome Back Declan Flanagan

Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have re-signed defenseman, Declan Flanagan. Flanagan was a college eligible player, picked up towards the end of the 2023-2024 season. In 14 games, Declan had 2 goals and 4 assists.

When asked about returning to Watertown, Flanagan said "I am really excited to get back to work in Watertown and take care of some unfinished business." Flanagan will still be considered a "Rookie," going into the 2024-2025 season. Expect big things from Flanny this year! Howl Yeah!

