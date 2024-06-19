Prowlers Announce Free Agent Camp

June 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced that they will be hosting a free agent camp on August 24-25 for prospective players. The camp costs $250 and is open to anyone hoping to earn a spot at the team's official training camp in October. At least one player from the free agent camp will be invited to training camp. It will be held at Glacier Pointe Ice Complex in Port Huron, Michigan and discounted hotel accommodations are available at the DoubleTree by Hilton Port Huron. To find more information or to register, visit phprowlers.com/camp.

