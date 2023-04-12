Underwood Named AGM for Ignite Sports Baseball Operations

COLUMBUS, GA - Ignite Sports and Entertainment COO Jeff Croop announced today that Kirk Underwood has been named the Assistant General Manager of Ignite Sports Baseball Operations.

Underwood, 25, will help oversee the day-to-day operations of the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Chattahoochee Monsters. The Littleton, CO native will also provide direct support to the coaches and players on both ball clubs.

Underwood got his start working as a group salesman for the Columbus River Dragons hockey team during the season, for which he also plays.

"Kirk's success working in our group sales department all season long shows great promise as a future high level front office asset," said Croop. "I am thrilled to expand his role at Ignite Sports."

Despite being a professional hockey player, Underwood has always had a love for baseball. He played until a shoulder injury disrupted his career in high school, at which point he focused solely on hockey.

"My dad was a big baseball player, and he passed that passion on to me," said Underwood. "Working group sales for the River Dragons opened my eyes to more of what could happen after I'm done playing in my post-athletic career. It's a very cool, very unique opportunity that is really interesting to me."

The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Chattahoochee Monsters will both call Golden Park home for the 2023 SunBelt Baseball League season. The two teams will play each other twice in the exhibition season, Saturday, May 27 and Wednesday, May 31 at 7:05 pm. The regular season begins on Saturday, June 3.

Season tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 12. Renewals are currently underway for previous season ticket holders by calling (706) 507-4625.

