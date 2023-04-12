Elmira Mammoth Name Captain

April 12, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Mammoth News Release







Elmira N.Y.- The Elmira Mammoth have named a new captain to finish out the rest of the inaugural season. Mammoth Forward Nick Gullo will wear the "C" the rest of the year. The Penfield, NY native has been the alternate captain for the majority of the season and will now transition to the captain role. The shifty, skilled forward has 10 goals and 25 assists this season in 40 games for the Mammoth. Interim Head Coach Mike Cosentino on the decision,

"Nick embodies everything that a coach wants a captain to be for his team. He works hard on and off the ice and leads both by being vocal and by example. Nick is the definition of a "pro" and he brings an incredible level of professionalism to the team and organization every single day. Nick deserves this honor and I am fully confident he will do an exceptional job leading our team into the postseason."

Newly named Captain Nick Gullo had this to say about the honor "To be named captain of the Mammoth is an incredible honor. To lead a team as special as we have into battle every game is a privilege. I am super excited to see what our team can do as we make the final push towards playoffs!"

"I want to thank Owner Steve Donner, the Coaching Staff, my teammates and the amazing community of Elmira. Trust the process and let's go Mammoth."

The Mammoth take on the Watertown Wolves tonight at 7:35pm, Friday night is Fan Appreciation night here at First Arena, doors will open at 6:35 and there will be giveaways, autograph and picture stations and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive the official team photograph poster. They will close out the regular season on Saturday in Binghamton to take on the Black Bears with a scheduled 7:00 puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.