Trivia Night with the Danbury Hat Tricks April 12th at Reverie Brewing Company
April 12, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Hey Hat Tricks fans! Tonight, on Wednesday, April 12th, the Danbury Hat Tricks will be spending the night hanging out at Reverie Brewing Company and enjoying a Trivia Night with our incredible fans! We'll be enjoying the night at the preferred tap room of the Danbury Hat Tricks from 7PM to 9PM.
Reverie Brewing Company is a valued partner at the Danbury Ice Arena with their physical location in Newtown just 15 minutes away down 84 East off exit 10 at 57B Church Hill Road, Newtown, CT. The Brewery is a great place to stop by for an enjoyable evening with live music, food trucks, and an ever changing list of beverages, including their own ales, lagers, ciders, mead and hard seltzers. They also serve local CT wine.
Reverie Brewing Company was founded by a trio of dreamers, Mark Broderick, Ryan Broderick, and Frank Lockwood. Ryan couldn't be more thrilled to be involved with the Hat Tricks as an avid Hockey Enthusiast who still lives the dream in men's league when he can fit it in keeping the brewery in full operation.
For more information on Reverie Brewing Company, check out www.reveriebrewing.com.
