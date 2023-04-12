Sea Wolves Round out Season in Michigan

April 12, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - For the final timeof the 2022-23 season, the Mississippi Sea Wolves (17-33-4) take the ice for a two-game weekend against the Motor City Rockers (30-18-6). It will be the Sea Wolves' first trip to Michigan this season and their second consecutive series against the Rockers. Friday's game will begin at 6:30pm Central Time and Saturday will feature a 5pm puck drop at Big Boy Arena in Fraser.

Last Week in Review:The Sea Wolves pulled off a two-game series sweep against the Rockers by scores of 6-2 and 7-4 this past weekend. Jake Raleigh had an 8-point weekend, including five in the first game (3G-2A)and three assists in the second game. His hat trick was his second of the season, with the first occurring on October 22 @ Binghamton.

Scouting the Rockers:Dante Suffredini (1G-2A) and Tim Perks (2G-1A) had three-point weekends in their last series against the Sea Wolves. On the goaltending side, Ricardo Gonzalez made his professional debut last Friday in Biloxi and produced 19 saves during his 29:57 of game time. Blake Scott played the remainder of that game and started in net the following night.

Liarakos Leads the Way: Yianni Liarakos' hat trick this past Saturday night represents his third of the season, with the previous ones taking place on February 10 vs. Motor City and January 21 @ Delaware. Liarakos also had three assists on Saturday for a six-point total. He will enter this Friday's game with a point streak of seven games.

Milestone Watch: Yaroslav Yevdokimov is two points away from reaching his 100th point of the season after just 48 games played in the FPHL. He reached his 50th goal this past Saturday against Motor City. Yevdokimov is one hat trick shy of 10 this season.

Season Series:This weekend will see the final two games of the season series between the Sea Wolves and Rockers. Mississippi earned wins in the first four games, with a pair of them being decided in overtime. The four completed meetings each took place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.