Under a Full Moon, a Loss for the Lookouts

August 14, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





The moon was full and so was the scoreboard last night in the Lookouts 9-7 loss to the Blue Wahoos. It took three hours to finish a game that looked like it was over twice for the Lookouts. With a home run in the first produced by Suart Fairchiled then in the bottom by Alex Kirillof of the Wahoos, it appeared to be another toe to toe night. It was as the Wahoos made it a 4-1 game after just one inning. By the seventh they possessed a seven run lead. Lookouts bats pushed five of their own runs across to make it a two run game. In all the two teams amassed 16 runs and 23 hits between them as they danced in the moonlight. Smir Duenez had another three hit night with two runs batted in while Fairchild added a double and Gaven LaValley another two hits. Thursday the Lookouts send RHP-Johendi Jiminian(3-3,4:05) to the mound to face THP-Edwar Colina (3-0,2.52). Hear the game on 98.1 The Lake at 7:20 EDT and at MiLB.com as well.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.