Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 14 at Tennessee

August 14, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Tennessee Smokies in Wednesday's 7 p.m. contest. RHP Jorge Guzman (6-10, 3.70 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Smokies LHP Luis Lugo (5-0, 3.69 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. ET on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

TENNESSEE TOPS JACKSONVILLE IN SERIES OPENER

A four-run first inning helped the Tennessee Smokies knock off the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-1 in Tuesday's series opener. Tyler Payne's RBI single brought in Charcer Burks for the Smokies in the first. A wild pitch then scored Nico Hoerner before Eddy Martinez bashed a two-run home run to make it 4-0. The scored remained that way until the sixth inning. Jazz Chisholm scored on an error for Jacksonville's first run. However, in the bottom of the sixth, Martinez singled in two more runs to get the tally to 6-1. However, the Jacksonville offense was thwarted by hitting into a season-high four double plays.

ALL YOU NEED IS GLOVE

Jacksonville's season-best nine-game errorless streak ended on Tuesday, but the club has still boasted a strong defense through virtually the entirety of the 2019 season. Because errors are subjective in nature and only penalize fielders who actually reach balls in play, perhaps the best introspection of a club's defense in the minor leagues is its defensive efficiency, a simple measure of how often a team turns batted balls put into play against it into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .724 defensive efficiency that not only leads the Southern League, but it would also place third in the major leagues.

FOUR SQUARE

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 24 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 44-6 (.880). Jacksonville, however, has plated three runs or fewer in 15 of their last 21 contests.

HIT THEM WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville has surrendered just 89 runs in their last 31 games (2.9 per game), and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters have combined for a 2.77 ERA (52 ER in 169.0 IP). The club's starting pitchers have posted 177 strikeouts (9.4 K/9) against 52 walks (2.8 BB/9) and 134 hits allowed (7.1 H/9) in the process.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 56 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 190.0 innings with just 45 runs against, 40 earned, for a 1.89 ERA. During this 56-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 116 hits (5.5 H/9) while whiffing 213 (10.1 K/9) against 61 walks (2.9 BB/9).

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST

Daniel Castano fanned a career-high 13 batters on Thursday against Mississippi in Jacksonville's first nine-inning complete game since Justin Nicolino did so on July 29, 2014. Jorge Guzman followed that effort up with a career-high 13 punchouts in six no-hit frames on Friday, helping the Jumbo Shrimp record a season-high 19 whiffs in the contest. No Jacksonville hurler has accumulated more than 13 strikeouts in one game since at least the 2005 season, and the club's 19 punchouts were the most in a game since 2015. Meanwhile, Jumbo Shrimp pitchers have combined for 35 strikeouts against nine walks in the three contests since then. Thus, over the last five games, Jacksonville pitchers have fanned a total of 67 hitters, an extraordinary 37.2 percent of the 180 hitters they have faced.

WHEN EVERYTHING CHANGED

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 33-21 (.611) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 54 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest hits (360) and second-fewest runs (164) among clubs at the Double-A level. The Jumbo Shrimp also place first in Double-A in batting average against (.208), second in WHIP (1.08), fourth in ERA (2.88), tied for fifth in walks (151) and sixth in strikeouts (507) during this span.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

In the race for the South Division, Jacksonville faces an ominous deficit of 3.0 games against the Biloxi Shuckers with 20 to play... Right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman has accumulated 13 straight scoreless frames. He is licking his chops for Wednesday's start against a weak Smokies lineup.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 14, 2019

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 14 at Tennessee - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.