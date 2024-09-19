Tyson Philpot's Season Is Over

September 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that receiver Tyson Philpot's season has come to an end.

The Canadian injured his foot on August 10 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

As of now, Philpot finishes the season with 779 receiving yards on 58 receptions along with five touchdowns.

"It's unfortunate because Tyson was having a great season; he became one of the leaders on our team," said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. "We waited to confirm this news because we were awaiting opinions from other specialists. Today, we can announce with certainty that he will not be returning. Tyson continues to be around the team to support the guys. He's holding his head high despite his disappointment."

The team is set to leave for Ottawa on Friday, where they will face the REDBLACKS on Saturday, September 21 at 3 PM at TD Place Stadium.

