Week 16 in the CFL

September 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)







Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

LAY OF THE LAND

(Team | Remaining schedule | Combined record)

West Division

Winnipeg | @EDM, EDM, @HAM, TOR, Bye, @MTL | 31-33-1 (.485)

BC | Bye, HAM, CGY, @SSK, MTL, Bye | 23-26-3 (.471)

Saskatchewan | @CGY, OTT, @EDM, BC, Bye, CGY | 28-35-3 (.447)

Edmonton | WPG, @WPG, SSK, @CGY, Bye, TOR | 30-33-2 (.477)

Calgary | SSK, Bye, @BC, EDM, @HAM, @SSK | 26-38-2 (.409)

East Division

Montreal | @OTT, @TOR, Bye, OTT, @BC, WPG | 37-27-2 (.576)

Ottawa | MTL, @SSK, Bye, @MTL, @TOR, HAM | 36-26-3 (.577)

Toronto | HAM, MTL, Bye, @WPG, OTT, @EDM | 34-29-2 (.538)

Hamilton | @TOR, @BC, WPG, Bye, CGY, @OTT | 33-31-2 (.515)

QUICK SLANTS

HAM at TOR

Hamilton last swept the teams' season series in 2019. Their first two matchups were each decided by three points.

Bo Levi Mitchell is a career 14-2 against Toronto. He needs 318 passing yards for his fifth 4,000-yard season.

Tim White has 11 catches, 246 yards and two touchdowns in two games against Toronto this season.

In his past two games, Greg Bell has 231 yards from scrimmage on 30 touches.

Since 2021, Toronto is 10-4 versus Hamilton, including 6-0 at BMO Field.

Chad Kelly is averaging 344 passing yards in four starts this season. He is a career 4-1 versus Hamilton.

DaVaris Daniels is 27 receiving yards away from 6,000 in his career.

In his past two games, Makai Polk has 13 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown.

Damonte Coxie is four receptions shy of 100 in his career.

Ralph Holley's seven sacks have come in his last seven games, including three last week. He is tied for the league lead.

SSK at CGY

Saskatchewan is coming off a bye. The team has won its past three games on a week's rest.

Saskatchewan has not recorded a victory after Labour Day since 2021.

Saskatchewan leads the league in rushing yards allowed per game (73.3) and yards allowed per rush (4.4)

Trevor Harris is a career 2-11-2 against Calgary. In four games since returning from injury in Week 11, he has averaged 300 passing yards.

Samuel Emilus's next reception will be the 150th of his career. He is tied for the most targets this season (106).

Since 2021, Calgary is 6-2 against Saskatchewan.

Calgary did not allow a passing touchdown last week; it was the first time they have managed the feat this season.

Jake Maier is second in passing yards (3,157) with a 72.1 per cent completion rate. He is a career 4-1 against Saskatchewan.

Reggie Begelton is 122 receiving yards away from his third career 1,000-yard season.

MTL at OTT

When the Alouettes (10-2-1) and REDBLACKS (8-4-1) meet on Saturday, it will mark the teams' best-combined record in a game against each other.

Montreal has won its last nine games in Ottawa.

Montreal is the midst of its longest unbeaten road streak (8-0-1) since 1979. At 5-0-1, the team is one win shy of tying the club record for road victories in a single season.

Fajardo is a career 7-1 against Ottawa. In their Week 3 meeting, he passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

Ottawa is undefeated at home this season (6-0-1) and is one win away from tying the club record of seven set in 2015. The team has not been unbeaten at home since 1969.

Justin Hardy established a new career high in receiving yards last week (1,013) for his second consecutive season reaching the millennium mark. He leads the league with five 100+ receiving yard games.

Dominque Rhymes has had ten receptions in each of his past two games, while totaling 267 yards and a touchdown. He is on pace for his third 1,000-yard season.

Cleyon Laing is one sack shy of becoming the ninth Canadian to reach 50 in his career.

WPG at EDM

Through Weeks 1-8, the teams combined for a 2-13 record. They are 10-1 since.

Winnipeg has won the teams' past 10 matchups with the Elks last victory coming on November 3, 2018.

Zach Collaros (31,531) is 209 passing yards back of Darian Durant (31,740) for 17th all-time.

Brady Oliveira needs 106 rushing yards for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. His next reception will be the 150th of his career.

Nic Demski needs 24 receiving yards for 5,000 in his career.

Evan Holm is eight defensive tackles away from 150 in his career.

Edmonton's Tre Ford is slated to start against his brother Tyrell for the first time in the CFL.

Eugene Lewis needs 76 receiving yards to reach 6,000 in his career.

Nyles Morgan needs two defensive tackles for 300 in his career. He leads the league with 84.

