Kennedy Added to Practice Roster

September 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, that the football club has added American defensive back Robert Kennedy to the practice roster.

Kennedy, 24, most recently spent training camp with the National Football League's Los Angeles Chargers and spent time on the team's practice roster. The 5'10, 190-pound native of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, played 13 games in his lone season at NC State (2023), posting 33 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 quarterback sacks, two interceptions, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Kennedy began his collegiate career at East Carolina University, where he played five games in his lone season (2020), registering 13 total tackles and three passes defended. Kennedy also played two seasons at Old Dominion University, where he suited up in 15 games over his tenure (2021-22), registering 54 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and seven passes defended.

