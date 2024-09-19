Blue Bombers Add to Practice Roster

September 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the team has added American defensive end Jay Person to the practice roster.

Person (6-2, 233, Tennessee-Chattanooga; born: March 20, 2000, in Conway, SC.) joins the Bombers after NFL stints with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a collegiate career with Appalachian State (2018), and Tennessee-Chattanooga (2019-2023). Person signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots, was released, then signed by the Buccaneers in early August. Person appeared in all three 2024 pre-season games with the Bucs, finishing with three tackles and two assists.

At Chattanooga, Person started in 38 of 49 games, recording 27 sacks, 228 tackles, 56 tackle-for-losses, five knockdowns, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He finished both of his last two seasons (2022-2023) as the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and as a first-team Associated Press All-American.

