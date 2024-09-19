Cantin-Arku fined

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Montreal linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku has been fined for delivering a high hit on Calgary quarterback Jake Maier.

As per league policy, the amount of the fine was not disclosed.

