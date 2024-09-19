Cantin-Arku fined
September 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:
Montreal linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku has been fined for delivering a high hit on Calgary quarterback Jake Maier.
As per league policy, the amount of the fine was not disclosed.
