Tyson Philpot HOW DID YOU CATCH THAT?!: CFL

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Tyson Philpot shows off with an incredible touchdown catch tie the game in the 4th quarter







Canadian Football League Stories from June 4, 2026

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