Tyson Philpot HOW DID YOU CATCH THAT?!: CFL
Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Tyson Philpot shows off with an incredible touchdown catch tie the game in the 4th quarter
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