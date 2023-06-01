Tyran Hunter Released by River Dragons

June 1, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that they have released goaltender Tyran Hunter.

Hunter, 29, appeared in three games with the River Dragons this season with a 2-0 record, 4.57 goals against average and an .855 save percentage. He will now become a free agent in the FPHL.

The River Dragons will challenge once more for the Commissioner's Cup starting in October. Season ticket plans are on sale right now with no price increase from last season! Secure your seats today through the team office by calling (706) 507-4625 or online at www.rdragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.