Henning, Wallace Selected in Expansion Draft

June 1, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers lost two players in the 2023 FPHL Expansion Draft on June 1. Defenseman Dustin Henning and goaltender Ian Wallace were both selected by the yet-to-be-named Wytheville franchise.

Henning was one of two Prowlers to play all 56 regular season games in 2022-23 including his 500th as a pro. He had eight points and 71 penalty minutes from the blue in his second season as Port Huron's captain. The Steamboat Springs, Colorado native played 110 games over the last three seasons with the Prowlers, his second stint with the club.

Wallace was with four FPHL franchises in his first pro season. He began in Port Huron but was traded to Mississippi in November. The Long Island native signed back with the Prowlers in March. In Port Huron, he went 1-1-1 with a 2.72 goals-against average, a .934 save percentage and a shutout in his final start on April 8 in Watertown.

The rights of all players not selected are returned to the Prowlers.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.