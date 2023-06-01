River Dragons Lose Four in FPHL Expansion Draft

COLUMBUS, GA - The Federal Prospects Hockey League held an expansion draft ahead of welcoming two new franchises in 2023-24 in Baton Rouge, LA and Wytheville, VA, with the Columbus River Dragons having four players selected from its roster in the draft.

As one of the deepest and most talented teams in the FPHL, it is natural the expansion teams in Baton Rouge and Wytheville would select players from the River Dragons.

River Dragons Players selected in the FPHL Expansion Draft are as follows:

Goaltender - Christian Pavlas (Wytheville)

Defensemen - Cody Rodgers (Baton Rouge), Tristan Petrie (Baton Rouge), Adam Vannelli (Baton Rouge)

Forwards - none

The expansion draft is vital to the competitive health of the Federal Prospects Hockey League and the River Dragons wish both teams luck in their inaugural seasons.

