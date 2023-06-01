Wolves Lose 4 Key Players to the Expansion Draft
June 1, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have finalized their off-season roster today after the Expansion Draft between Baton Rouge and Wytheville, VA. The finalized roster is as follows:
Tim Payne
Dakota Seaman
Charlie Pens
Trevor Lord
Chris Corgan
Elijah Wilson
Owen Liskiewicz
Lincoln Gingerich
John Armanatidis
Taylor Cutting
Ismael Ralsten
Chase Dibari
Fabian Lehner
Sam Hrabcak
Don Carter Jr.
Adam Wisco
Donovan Tehan
Brennan Young
Everette Thompson
Mathias Tellström
Matt Brown
Pier-Luc Bellard
Zac Horn
Four Wolves players were selected (in order): L.Yellowknee (VA), B. Baker (BR), K. Maguire (VA), B. Tootoosis (VA).
The Wolves continue to add to their 45 man off-season roster, gearing up for October. Howl Yeah!
For ticket packages or sponsorship opportunities, please email us at: Watertownwolvessales@gmail.com.
