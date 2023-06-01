Wolves Lose 4 Key Players to the Expansion Draft

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have finalized their off-season roster today after the Expansion Draft between Baton Rouge and Wytheville, VA. The finalized roster is as follows:

Tim Payne

Dakota Seaman

Charlie Pens

Trevor Lord

Chris Corgan

Elijah Wilson

Owen Liskiewicz

Lincoln Gingerich

John Armanatidis

Taylor Cutting

Ismael Ralsten

Chase Dibari

Fabian Lehner

Sam Hrabcak

Don Carter Jr.

Adam Wisco

Donovan Tehan

Brennan Young

Everette Thompson

Mathias Tellström

Matt Brown

Pier-Luc Bellard

Zac Horn

Four Wolves players were selected (in order): L.Yellowknee (VA), B. Baker (BR), K. Maguire (VA), B. Tootoosis (VA).

The Wolves continue to add to their 45 man off-season roster, gearing up for October. Howl Yeah!

For ticket packages or sponsorship opportunities, please email us at: Watertownwolvessales@gmail.com.

