Tyler Gibson Inked by Cincinnati Reds

July 20, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Freedom News Release





FLORENCE, Ky. - Ahead of making his twelfth start tonight, the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, announced that the contract of right-hander Tyler Gibson, has been sold to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon.

Gibson (7-2, 3.51) had a spectacular 2019 campaign; earning is first All-Star selection on the way to notching the victory in the Frontier League vs. Can-Am League Mid-Summer Classic, tossing a scoreless frame allowing no hits or runs, fanning one batter.

The Howe, Okla. native spent his first two professional seasons with the Freedom (38-21), starting out in the bullpen in 2018, before getting the nod as a starter after the All-Star break. Gibson, 24, took full advantage of the opportunity, finishing his 2018 season with a 2.42 ERA. In both seasons combined, the right-hander earned eleven victories and thirteen quality starts, which solidified himself as the Florence ace this season.

"This was long overdue for Tyler." Said, Freedom manager, Dennis Pelfrey. He continued, "We are very excited for him. He is going to do very well for the Reds organization. Tyler is one of the best guys we have had in our organization from not only a baseball aspect, but as a high character guy." Pelfrey added with a smile, "Looking forward to him being in the Major Leagues."

With the former Oklahoma Baptist stand-out sold to the Reds, the Freedom have now sent four players on to MiLB organizations this season, including three in the last seven days. Gibson joins, pitchers Frank Valentino (New York Mets) and Brian McKenna (Miami Marlins), along with outfielder Tyler Reichenborn (St. Louis Cardinals), to sign with an affiliated club.

Florence has now sent fourteen players to MiLB since 2017, and forty-four in franchise history.

The Florence Freedom are members of the Independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Freedom can be found online at florencefreedom.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.