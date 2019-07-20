Freedom Fall to Otters in Middle Game

FLORENCE, Ky. - In the midst of being blanked by the visitors, the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, fought back in the ninth but fell short to the Otters, 8-2, Saturday night at UC Health Stadium.

Mike Rizitello hit an RBI-single off Zak Spivy (0-3) scoring David Cronin from second, as Evansville (33-25) drew first blood. In the same inning, the Otters added another run to the ledger on a Carlos Castro fielder's choice that was errantly thrown by Caleb Lopes, allowing Ryan Long to score from third. Dakota Phillips followed with a sac fly, driving in Rizitello to extend the visitor's lead to, 3-0. Keith Grieshaber led off the fifth with a walk and advanced to second on a stolen base, setting up another scoring opportunity for Evansville. Castro answered with an RBI-single, plating Grieshaber to make it, 4-0.

After Tyler Gibson's contract was purchased by the Cincinnati Reds earlier in the afternoon, Spivy was announced as the starter for the Freedom (38-22). The Bonita Springs, Fla. native hurled five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, fanning five and walking five in the losing effort.

Right-hander Tyler Vail (4-5) spanned six quality innings, allowing no runs, while surrendering only three hits, whiffing five and walking four, earning his fifth quality start of the season.

Castro added two more runs to the ledger for the Otters in the top of the seventh frame, smashing a two-run home run to right-center. Later in the same inning, Jack Meggs hit a two-run single, scoring Dakota Phillips and Hunter Cullen to open the gap to, 8-0.

Florence avoided the shut out in the bottom of the ninth after back-to-back RBI-singles by Connor Crane and Isaac Benard, making the score, 8-2, the eventual final.

Southpaw Mike Castellani (6-1, 2.35) will take the ball for Florence opposing right-hander Tyler Beardsley (5-3, 2.70) for Evansville in the rubber-match Sunday night at UC Health Stadium.

