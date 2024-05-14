Tyler Callihan Named Southern League Player of the Week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts infielder Tyler Callihan has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of 5/7-12.

In seven games against the Smokies, the infielder collected nine hits with two home runs and five RBIs. He had three multi-hit games and was on-base in six out of the seven games. Callihan also had three steals to bring his team-leading total up to 11.

This month, the Reds 2019 draftee is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with four extra- base hits and five stolen bases. Callihan now leads the team in hits (23), total bases (40), and stolen bases this season.

Tomorrow, Callihan and the Lookouts head to Birmingham to face the North division leading Barons for six games. Right-hander Chase Petty (2-2, 6.58 ERA) will get the nod in game one.

