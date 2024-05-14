Shuckers, M-Braves Postponed on Tuesday at Trustmark Park

May 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves were postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 15 starting at 5:05 p.m. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.