Tuesday Night's Series Opener with Biloxi Postponed

PEARL, MS - Tuesday's scheduled 6:35 pm series opener between the Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions after heavy rains. The game will be made up as part of a Wednesday, May 15 doubleheader, with first pitch at 5:05 pm.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday night's game may exchange them for any future M-Braves home game during the 2024 regular season. Exchanges can only be made at the Trustmark Park box office. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster should contact the Trustmark Park box office for more information. Any groups that purchased tickets to the game should reach out to their ticket representative at Trustmark Park by calling 601-932-8788.

Wednesday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games. The first game will begin at 5:05 pm CT, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. Gates will open at 4:30 pm.

Wednesday's Promotions :

First Responders Day: First responders with valid ID will receive free field or general admission tickets at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets!

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, Â½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

The homestand continues at Trustmark Park with the Shuckers through Sunday. For tickets, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.

