Trash Pandas Overpower Smokies with Small-Ball in 8-2 Win

May 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - On the strength of a 14-hit night offensively, the Rocket City Trash Pandas cruised to an 8-2 road win over the Tennessee Smokies making a statement to start the series on Tuesday.

Tennessee recorded its Southern League-leading 30th home run in the second as catcher Pablo Aliendo hit a solo shot for the first run of the series.

Catcher Tyler Payne put the Trash Pandas in front in the third with a two-out single off Smokies starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell (L, 2-3) to plate two runs. That hit gave Payne his third multi-RBI game.

A pair of RBI fielder's choices from Rocket City infielders Mac McCroskey and Arol Vera upped their lead to 4-1.

Rocket City would net a trio of run-scoring singles in the sixth from McCroskey, designated hitter Myles Emmerson and outfielder Gustavo Campero, making the score 7-1.

The Smokies got a run back in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly from infielder James Triantos.

Campero gave the Trash Pandas their final run of the night with a solo homer for his fifth of the season to make the final 8-2.

The Trash Pandas held the Smokies at two runs largely due to starting pitcher Victor Mederos (W, 2-2). Mederos lasted a career-high eight innings while allowing just one unearned run on five hits while striking out three batters.

The Trash Pandas will face the Smokies for game two of the series on Wednesday. First pitch against the Smokies is slated for 6:00 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Chris Kachmar (TNS)

