Seymour Stings Wahoos in 3-2 Loss to Biscuits

May 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped the opener of their six-game road series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday evening by a score of 3-2.

Biscuits first baseman Bob Seymour was 4-for-4, tying the game with an RBI single in the sixth and bringing in the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the eighth as Montgomery drew to within a game of Pensacola in the South Division standings.

The game began as a duel between Pensacola's Jonathan Bermúdez and Montgomery's Cole Wilcox. The Biscuits jumped ahead early on a second-inning solo homer from Heriberto Hernández, but that would be the only run allowed by Bermúdez in a 5.0-inning start.

The Blue Wahoos answered back in the fifth, as Jakob Marsee hit a game-tying RBI double and quickly scampered home on a steal of third followed by a throwing error. Wilcox remained in the game, completing 7.0 innings to mark the longest appearance for a Biscuits pitcher this season.

Anderson Pilar allowed a sixth-inning triple to Carson Williams, followed by Seymour's game-tying single to bring the score to 2-2. After Keyshawn Askew (W, 1-2) retired the Blue Wahoos in the top of the eighth, Raffi Vizcaíno (L, 2-1) allowed a single to Dru Baker to set the stage for Seymour's heroics. The big first baseman doubled off the center field wall, scoring Baker from first base to put the Biscuits ahead 3-2.

Austin Vernon (S, 1) worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to record the save.

The Blue Wahoos look to even up the series in Montgomery on Wednesday night. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app. Montgomery's video broadcast is also available on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB At Bat.

