Tyler Black, Justin Jarvis Named Brewers Minor League Player, Pitcher of the Month

May 10, 2023







BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that Tyler Black and Justin Jarvis were named the Brewers Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for April. The award is the first Brewers Minor League monthly honor for both players and the first time the Shuckers have swept the award since Aaron Wilkerson and Troy Stokes Jr. took home the honors in July of 2017.

Black, who was named the Player of the Month, has already set a new career-high in home runs with five and stolen bases with 17. The infielder was the star of the month for the Shuckers, ending April as the Shuckers leader in average, on-base percentage, OPS, home runs, stolen bases and tallied more walks than strikeouts. He's currently the seventh-ranked prospect in the Brewers system by MLB Pipeline. Black also started the season with a career-high 15-game on-base streak.

The infielder ranked among Southern League leaders for April in on-base percentage (2nd, .456), walks (T2nd, 17), stolen bases (3rd, 10), runs (T3rd, 15), OPS (4th, .938), slugging percentage (T6th, .482) and RBI (T9th, 13).

Black was originally selected by the Brewers in Competitive Balance Round B of the 2021 Draft out of Wright State, the highest draft pick in the school's history. He also appeared in 17 games this offseason in the Arizona Fall League with the Glendale Desert Dogs.

Jarvis, originally selected in the fourth round of the 2018 Draft out of Lake Norman High School in North Carolina, has exploded onto the Double-A scene. After four starts with a 2.70 ERA to end 2022 with Biloxi, the 23-year-old ended April with a rotation-best 1.57 ERA over four starts. Over 23.0 innings, Jarvis allowed four runs and six walks while striking out 29 batters.

His best start of the month came on April 22 at Rocket City, when the righty fired six scoreless innings and tallied his sixth-career 10-strikeout game.

Jarvis ranked among Southern League leaders for the month in ERA (2nd, 1.57), WHIP (3rd, 1.00), opponent batting average (3rd, .205), wins (T3rd, 2), innings pitched (4th, 23.0) and strikeouts (8th, 29).

The two have helped the Shuckers to the Southern League's second-best record at 16-12, putting them in second place in the South Division.

