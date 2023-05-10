Three First-Inning Homers, Rodriguez on the Mound Powers Shuckers to 6-2 Win

BILOXI, MS - Back-to-back home runs from Tyler Black and Wes Clarke, along with a three-run blast from Zavier Warren and six innings of one-run ball from Carlos Rodriguez helped lead the Biloxi Shuckers (16-12) to a 6-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (14-14) in the series opener at MGM Park.

Even with the 11:05 a.m. start, it didn't stop the Shuckers offense from exploding in the first. After Jackson Chourio walked and stole second, Black launched his team-leading sixth home run of the year off the scoreboard to give the Shuckers a 2-0 lead. One batter later, Wes Clarke hit a 418-foot home run off the Barq's Root Beer bottle in right-center to extend the lead to 3-0. After a hit batter and an error, Zavier Warren joined in on the fun with a three-run blast to make it 6-0. The six runs were tied for the most runs scored in an inning this year by the Shuckers.

On the mound, Carlos Rodriguez dominated in his sixth Double-A start. The 21-year-old retired the first eight batters he faced, and tied his career-high with six innings pitched.

Rocket City got on the board off Rodriguez in the fourth with a solo shot from Edgar Quero, his first in Double-A. Rodriguez then retired eight of the final 10 batters he faced and was lifted for Robbie Baker after the sixth.

In the seventh, a double from David Calabrese and a single from Kevin Maitan plated the second run of the day for Rocket City, making it 6-2.

Cam Robinson came on in the ninth and struck out the final two batters to give the Shuckers their 16th win of the year.

Rodriguez (1-1) earned the win while lowering his ERA to 1.88. Victor Mederos (1-2) took the loss.

The teams will meet on Thursday for a doubleheader at MGM Park starting with game one at 5:35 p.m. Justin Jarvis (3-1, 2.57) will start for the Shuckers in game one, and lefty Adam Seminaris (1-3, 7.66) will get the start in game two. The Trash Pandas have not announced a starter.

