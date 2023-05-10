M-Braves Rout Lookouts 10-1

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (11-18) scored early and often in a 10-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (14-15) on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves took advantage of 12 walks and routed the Lookouts despite being outhit seven to five. The M-Braves lead the series two games to none.

LHP Luis De Avila tossed five shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Atlanta's No. 20 prospect earned his first win of the season, improving to 1-2 with a 2.59 ERA over 26.1 innings.

The M-Braves scored in the first inning after Cal Conley singled and stole two bases. Conley came in to score on a wild pitch. The M-Braves tacked on four more in the next two innings, including an RBI double from Hudson Potts in the second and two runs off five walks and two errors in the third. The M-Braves led 5-0 after three innings.

Conley went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs. Potts reached safely in all four plate appearances, finishing 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, and two RBI.

Justin Dean reached base three times despite not recording a hit. In the third, Dean went from first base to home with a stolen base and two throwing errors in one sequence. Dean stole two bases in the game.

RHP Coleman Huntley III pitched two shutout innings of relief with five strikeouts. Huntley has a 2.77 ERA over 13 innings this season.

The M-Braves broke the game open with five runs in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Landon Stephens walked to bring in a run and force a pitching change. After the change, Drew Lugbauer ripped a bases-clearing, three-run double to left field. Beau Philip lifted a sacrifice fly to left to cap off the five-run inning and make it 10-0.

Lugbauer has five homers and 15 RBI this season. Phillip drew three walks and recorded his ninth RBI this season.

RHP Trey Riley closed out the game with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.

The third game of the series is on Thursday at Trustmark Park. LHP Domingo Robles (3-1, 1.71) for Mississippi while RHP Christian Roa (0-3, 8.31) makes the start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

