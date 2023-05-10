Shuckers, Brewers Announce Abner Uribe to 7-Day IL
May 10, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Abner Uribe has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to May 9.
This year, Uribe has allowed a run over nine innings with 17 strikeouts in nine relief appearances.
The active roster now stands at 27 players.
