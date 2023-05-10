Blewett's Quality Start Propels M-Braves to 3-1 Win Over Lookouts

PEARL, MS - RHP Scott Blewett spun six innings of one-run ball, and the Mississippi Braves (10-18) won 3-1 over the Chattanooga Lookouts (14-14) on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves picked up their 10th win of the year and the first of six home games against the Lookouts.

The game started at 8:46 pm due to a rain delay (2:10 delay). After mowing down six batters in a row, Blewett worked around two base hits in the third inning and stranded runners on the corners. An unearned run came across in the fourth to give the Lookouts a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, Andrew Moritz led off with a single. After Cal Conley walked, Jesse Franklin V doubled off the top of the wall in right field to score Moritz and tie the game 1-1. Javier Valdes lifted a sacrifice fly to left and a wild pitch scored another run to make it 3-1.

In two games, Franklin V had a home run, a double and two RBI. Atlanta reinstated Frankin V from the injured list this past weekend. Moritz went 2-for-3 in his fourth multi-hit game. Moritz has hit in eight of the last 10 games.

Blewett retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced, turning in six innings and allowing one unearned run. The right-hander gave up three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

RHP Miguel Peña pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings. The right-hander has allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings over five relief appearances since being promoted from High-A Rome on April 20.

RHP Victor Vodnik picked up the save, retiring four in a row to close out the 3-1 win.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. LHP Luis De Avila (0-2, 3.26) will make the start for Mississippi while RHP Joe Boyle (1-2, 4.42) makes the start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

