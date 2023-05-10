Atlanta Braves No. 29 Prospect, Tyler Tolve Activated Wednesday

Mississippi Braves catcher Tyler Tolve

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves before tonight's game against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park. C Tyler Tolve has been reinstated from Mississippi's Injured List, and OF Jacob Pearson was placed on the Development List.

Tolve, 22 (pronounced TOLL-vee), has yet to appear in a game this season and will be making his Double-A debut. The Marietta, GA, native is the No. 29 prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization, according to MLB Pipeline, and the No. 2 catching prospect. Tolve spent the 2022 season with High-A Rome, batting .261 with 14 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, 47 RBI, and 8-for-9 in stolen base attempts in 75 games.

Tolve was Atlanta's 17th-round selection in the 2021 draft out of Kennesaw State. The Georgia-born catcher prepped at Sprayberry High School and then played three seasons at KSU. In 2021, he was 2nd-team All-ASUN, batting .319 with a team-high 66 hits, seven homers, and 49 RBI.

What they're saying about Tolve:"Much more athletic than the typical catcher, Tolve is an above-average runner, and his agility helps him behind the plate. He's a solid receiver with an above-average arm and has the chance to be a solid backup big league catcher, with the potential for more if the bat clicks." - MLB Pipeline

Pearson, 24, is batting .133 with a triple, two home runs, and five RBI in 14 games for the M-Braves this season.

The M-Braves roster is at the maximum of 28 players on the roster one on the injured list (Cody Milligan, and two on the development list (Alex Segal and Jacob Pearson).

The M-Braves continue a six-game homestand tonight at Trustmark Park against the Chattanooga Lookouts at 6:35 pm. Tonight is AMR First Responders Wednesday, where all First Responders receive free admission to the game. Gates open at 5:30, and coverage can be found on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV.

