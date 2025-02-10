Two-Time Olympian Gabby Williams Returns to the Storm

February 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced silver medalist Gabby Williams has re-signed with the team. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're excited to have Gabby back with us in Seattle this season," said Storm Head Coach Noelle Quinn. "Gabby is such a versatile player who is dangerous both on the offensive and defensive end. She's a student of the game and is constantly striving for excellence, which showed during her stellar Olympic performance last summer. I know her contributions this year are going to be game-changing for our team."

"Seattle, I'm back! This city, this team, and this fanbase mean so much to me, and I couldn't be more excited to keep building with the Storm. We have unfinished business, and I'm ready to keep growing with my teammates and staff," said Williams.

Williams missed the first half of the 2024 season to play on the French National Team in the 2024 Paris Olympics. There, she led the team to a silver medal and averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.8 steals in six games, while scoring at least 12 points in each game. She was named Paris 2024 Best Defensive Player and earned a spot on the All-Star Five. She returned to the Storm in August 2024 and played in the final 12 games of the regular season. She averaged 10 points, 3.7 assists, and 4 rebounds per game and scored her 1,000th career point on September 5, 2024, against the New York Liberty.

Williams joined Seattle in 2022, following a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks. In her first two seasons with the Storm, she averaged 7.9 points, 3.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game and was named a WNBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2022.

"It has been remarkable to watch Gabby complete on the international stage and to establish herself as one of the top guards in the WNBA," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "Her versatility and playmaking skills elevate our team, and she positively impacts all facets of the game. As importantly, Gabby is a phenomenal teammate and member of this organization."

This off-season, Williams is playing for Euroleague powerhouse, Fenerbahçe, where she is averaging 13.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in Euroleague competition. She helped lead the team to a FIBA Europe SuperCup Women Championship and was named MVP for the series. She was also the recipient of the 2023-2024 Alain Gilles Trophy, a recognition given to the French basketball player of the year. In January 2025, Williams was voted the 2024 European Player of the Year. In 2022, Williams won a Euroleague Championship with Sopron Basket (Hungary) and was named the Euroleague Final Four MVP.

