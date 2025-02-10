Fever Mutually Parts Ways with Katie Lou Samuelson

Sports stats



Indiana Fever

Fever Mutually Parts Ways with Katie Lou Samuelson

February 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release


INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever and Katie Lou Samuelson have mutually parted ways, the team announced today. The forward played one season in Indiana, appearing in 37 games and averaging 4.3 points.
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central