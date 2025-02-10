Fever Mutually Parts Ways with Katie Lou Samuelson

February 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever and Katie Lou Samuelson have mutually parted ways, the team announced today. The forward played one season in Indiana, appearing in 37 games and averaging 4.3 points.

