Fever Mutually Parts Ways with Katie Lou Samuelson
February 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever and Katie Lou Samuelson have mutually parted ways, the team announced today. The forward played one season in Indiana, appearing in 37 games and averaging 4.3 points.
