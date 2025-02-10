Dallas Wings Community Foundation's AMP.E.D. Initiative Highlighting Minority-Owned Businesses

February 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings Community Foundation (DWCF) will feature Black-owned businesses throughout the month of February as a part of the organization's AMP.E.D. initiative. Standing for Amplify, Educate, Diversify, the Wings will highlight a different local Black-owned business every Friday in the month of February in celebration of Black History Month. Wings center Teaira McCowan will help put a spotlight on the weekly video feature, which will be shared across the team's social media channels. This marks the third year DWCF's AMP.E.D. will use its platform to support Black-owned businesses.

TJL Collection - TJL is a specialty tall brand founded by Tiffany Lewis that specifically caters to overlooked women. The brand carries inseams from 35-inches to 39-inches. TJL's specialty is business casual pants, jumpsuits, and dresses. TJL Collections ships internationally and offers in-studio shopping at its Arlington location. The TJL Collection has previously partnered with the Dallas Wings on a co-branded tracksuit that was available for sale at College Park Center during the 2024 season. Watch the first episode of the video series featuring TJL here.

Prolyfic Enterprises International - Prolyfic Enterprises International is a commercial real estate agency that empowers clients with tailored solutions that transcend transactions. Founded by Charlondra Thompson, PEI is the catalyst for their clients' success in leasing, purchasing, and investing in properties. Prolyfic Enterprises International also offers a workshop series, "Open for Business". Open for Business is a specialized program designed to empower small business owners and entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, and strategies needed to successfully navigate the complex process of leasing or purchasing commercial real estate.

Holy Rollie - Holy Rollie Pastry Shop, established in September 2020, is a boutique cinnamon roll bakery specializing in more than fifteen indulgent, melt-in-your-mouth flavors. Holy Rollie offers decadent cinnamon rolls, baked or frozen, at their retail location for dine-in and pickup, online, and at farmers markets in the DFW area. Catering, local delivery, and nationwide shipping are available. Founded by Kimberly Matthews, Holy Rollie's mission is to conveniently provide flavor-filled pastries that spark joyful nostalgia.

DESERI - Born from a lifelong love of fashion, DESERI was created to introduce the luxury handbag lifestyle at a reasonable price point. Globally inspired, DESERI is set to take the world by storm with a premium line of signature handbags that are timelessly elegant and undeniably of the moment.

From the moment founder, Deseri Kelley, received her first designer purse as a gift at the age of nine, she was enamored with high quality. Following a fruitful career in education and leadership, the time was ripe to fulfill her dream of creating a premium line of signature handbags. Years later, Deseri Kelley has produced a thriving brand that embodies her effervescence and genuine passion for fashion, translating into an accessible luxury brand that inspires global connection.

The DWCF is dedicated to amplifying local minority-owned businesses, specifically African American, LGBTQ+, and Latina owned businesses throughout the DFW Metroplex. The AMP.E.D. initiative highlights various companies, the services they offer, and the impact the local enterprises have on the greater community. The goal is to encourage fans and community members to diversify the brands and businesses they support.

