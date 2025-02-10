Connecticut Sun Welcomes Pascal Angillis and Ashlee McGee to Coaching Staff

February 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced Pascal Angillis and Ashlee McGee as the organization's newest assistant coaches. Angillis and McGee join Head Coach Rachid Meziane and Assistant Coach Roneeka Hodges on the sideline for the 2025 season.

Angillis comes to Connecticut with over 30 years of coaching experience. Since 2022, he has served as an assistant coach for the Belgium Women's Basketball National team alongside Meziane. Angillis helped lead the Belgian Cats to it's first-ever FIBA European Women's Championship (EuroBasket) Gold Medal in 2023, with an undefeated 6-0 record in the tournament. He also helped coach the Belgian Women's National team to an impressive fourth place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, falling just short to Australia in the bronze medal game. The Belgian native also served as an assistant for the Belgian Men's National Team from 2013-2015.

In addition to working with the Belgian Cats, Angillis has served as a head coach for numerous professional basketball clubs throughout Belgium. Over the course of his coaching career, Angillis has been at the helm of men's basketball clubs Spirou Charleroi (2019-2020), Limburg United (2017-2018), and Proximus Spirou Basket (2015-2017) and women's basketball club, Castors Braine (2018-2019).

"We are thrilled to welcome Pascal to our organization," remarked Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck. "With his extensive professional coaching experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective that will undoubtedly elevate our team. His insights and proved track record of success aligns with our commitment to excellence. We're excited to have him join us and look forward to the positive impact he will make as we continue to build on the success of the Connecticut Sun."

McGee joins the Sun coaching staff after most recently serving as an assistant coach for the Washington Mystics since the 2023 season. Prior to the Mystics, McGee has also worked as a video coordinator for the Minnesota Lynx (2020-2022), a video/player development associate for the Minnesota Timberwolves (2021-2023) and an advanced scout for the Los Angeles Sparks (2018).

Before entering the professional basketball sphere, the Indiana native has served as an assistant coach for many collegiate programs including James Madison University (2016-2017), University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (2014-2016), and Tennessee State University (2010-2014). McGee enjoyed a successful collegiate career of her own at Austin Peay State University (2004-2008) in Clarksville, Tennessee.

"We are excited to welcome Ashlee to our team," said Tuck. "She brings a wealth of experience across multiple roles in women's basketball domestically and internationally. Her knowledge, energy and passion will be invaluable to our organization. With a strong reputation throughout the league, she is known for her dedication and commitment to helping teams reach their full potential. We are confident that she will play a key role in our continued growth and success, and we look forward to the impact she will have as a part of our team."

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

