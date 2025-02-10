Golden State Valkyries Name Lorena Torres Ronda as Director of Performance

February 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that Lorena Torres Ronda has been named the franchise's first Director of Performance. Torres Ronda, who brings over 15 years of elite sports performance experience, will report to Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin.

"Lorena brings a wealth of experience in elite basketball performance," said Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "Her expertise in building comprehensive performance programs and her holistic approach to player health and wellness will help create a strong foundation for our athletes. Her ability to communicate effectively and collaborate across departments, combined with her technical expertise, makes her a strong addition to our team."

Torres Ronda will be responsible for designing the team's health and wellness programs, while leading the development of evidence-based practices for player performance and recovery. She will work closely with the coaching staff and front office to support player performance both in and out of season.

Torres Ronda joins the Valkyries from You First, where she served as Director of Player Performance. Previously, she spent time in the NBA as Performance Director for the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Sport Scientist for the San Antonio Spurs (2015-19). She also served as Performance Coordinator for the Spanish National Basketball Federation (2021-24).

"Building a performance department from a blank slate is an exciting opportunity," said Torres Ronda. "The Valkyries have shown a clear commitment to providing world-class resources for their athletes, and I look forward to creating a program that will help our players maximize their potential and stay healthy."

Prior to her NBA experience, Torres Ronda worked with several elite sports organizations, including FC Barcelona's basketball academy as Strength & Conditioning Coach and Sport Scientist (2011-14). A native of Spain, Torres Ronda holds a Ph.D. in Sports Science and has published extensively in the field of sports performance and injury prevention.

