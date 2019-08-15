Two Rookies Signed for Training Camp

August 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday the addition of two rookies to the team's training camp roster. Forward Bryan Lubin and defenseman Devin Campbell have each been signed to agreements to join the team for camp in October.

Campbell joins the Dawgs for what will be his first professional training camp. He opened his college career at Niagara University before transferring to Oswego State during his sophomore year. In his time with the Lakers, Campbell was twice named the SUNYAC Defensive Player of the Year and served as Captain during his senior season in 2018-19.

"Campbell was captain of a top-notch DIII program in Oswego last season," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "He comes in very highly recommended and I believe he will prove to be one of the elite defensemen in the SPHL this season."

Lubin played his college hockey at Ohio University and tallied 34 goals and 38 assists over 116 games as a Bobcat. He served as an alternate captain during his senior season at Ohio and helped his team finish ranked sixth in the nation. Lubin played for Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner while he was a graduate assistant at Ohio during the 2017-18 season. He also signed an amateur tryout contract with the Dawgs in April but did not dress in a game.

"I was able to see Lubin play firsthand while I was at Ohio," said Bremner. "He has excellent speed and a great shot. I'm excited to see how he translates his game to the professional level.

The team will assemble for training camp at the beginning of October and fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Half and full-season tickets are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.