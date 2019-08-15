Havoc Add Sanipass to Training Camp Roster

HUNTSVILLE - Huntsville Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Wednesday that rookie Garrison Sanipass will be joining the team's preseason roster.

Sanipass graduated from UMass Boston this year, where he played in all 28 of the team's games this past season. In those 28 games, he scored 9 goals (4 power play goals) and added an additional 9 assists.

Sanipass (6-5, 230 pounds) instantly makes a mark on the Havoc roster, as he is a full five inches taller and 25 pounds heavier than the next-closest forward he'll be playing alongside.

The Northbridge, Massachusetts native played all four years in college, totaling 87 career games played and 57 total points.

Sanipass joins Tyler Piacentini and Peter Sikalis as fellow Massachusetts natives on the training camp roster for this upcoming season.

