Mayhem Trade Sutliffe to Thunderbolts

The Mayhem have traded the rights of protected list forward Derek Sutliffe to the Evansville Thunderbolts in exchange for Chase Hatcher and future considerations, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Leo Thomas announced today.

Sutliffe (27) had an incredibly consistent season with the Mayhem, dressing for all but one game during 2018-19. He trailed only Jake Trask in goals, tallying 21 in 55 games played, as well as 15 assists and 36 points. He came to Macon after producing at a point-per-game rate with the Mississippi RiverKings, who ceased operations after his second season there. For the first time in his professional career, the Las Vegas native will have the opportunity to play reasonably close to family. He's got a number of relatives living in Chicago, only a few hours away from Evansville.

"We would just like thank Derek for being a great teammate and for his hard work," Thomas said. "For personal reasons, he requested to move on and we wish him nothing but the best."

In return for Sutliffe, the Mayhem will receive right-winger Chase Hatcher from the Thunderbolts, as well as future considerations. Due to his hard-nosed style of play, Hatcher (25) found himself riddled with injuries last season and only managed to dress for a dozen games for the Bolts. He made his professional debut for the Columbus Cottonmouths at the tail end of the 2016-17 season, shortly after wrapping up his college playing career at Salve Regina University. The Haddonfield, NJ native is the son of former NHL defenseman Derian Hatcher and is still eager to establish himself at the professional level.

"Chase is a young, hungry forward who is willing to battle and compete and we are thrilled to have him," Thomas said. "Hockey has been in his family for a long time. He loves the game."

