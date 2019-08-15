Thunderbolts Gain Rights to Forward Sutliffe in Trade with Macon Mayhem
August 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
The Evansville Thunderbolts have announced a trade with the Macon Mayhem today.
Head coach Jeff Bes has acquired the rights to Derek Sutliffe, in exchange for the rights for Chase Hatcher and future considerations.
Sutliffe is a 6' 1", 195 pound forward from Las Vegas, Nevada. Last season with the Mayhem, he played in 57 combined regular season and playoff games, scoring 23 total goals and 17 total assists. He had previously played with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL and the Mississippi River Kings in the SPHL. He played four years collegiately at St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.
The Evansville Thunderbolts are a minor professional hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team plays their home games at The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale and the home opener is Saturday, October 19th against the Birmingham Bulls. For more information on season tickets, group tickets, or sponsorship opportunities, please call the Thunderbolts at 812-422-BOLT (2658).
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2019
- Thunderbolts Gain Rights to Forward Sutliffe in Trade with Macon Mayhem - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Havoc Add Sanipass to Training Camp Roster - Huntsville Havoc
- Two Rookies Signed for Training Camp - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Mayhem Trade Sutliffe to Thunderbolts - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Evansville Thunderbolts Stories
- Thunderbolts Gain Rights to Forward Sutliffe in Trade with Macon Mayhem
- Evansville Thunderbolts Brings Back Brandon Tucker
- Evansville Thunderbolts Announces First Player Signing of Season
- Evansville Thunderbolts Release 2019-2020 Season Game Dates
- Evansville ThunderBolts Release 2019-2020 Season Home Game Dates