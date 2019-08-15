Thunderbolts Gain Rights to Forward Sutliffe in Trade with Macon Mayhem

The Evansville Thunderbolts have announced a trade with the Macon Mayhem today.

Head coach Jeff Bes has acquired the rights to Derek Sutliffe, in exchange for the rights for Chase Hatcher and future considerations.

Sutliffe is a 6' 1", 195 pound forward from Las Vegas, Nevada. Last season with the Mayhem, he played in 57 combined regular season and playoff games, scoring 23 total goals and 17 total assists. He had previously played with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL and the Mississippi River Kings in the SPHL. He played four years collegiately at St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.

