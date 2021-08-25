Two More Forwards Join Walleye Ranks

(Toledo, OH) - Forwards Keeghan Howdeshell and Conlan Keenan have each agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

Howdeshell, a native of Brighton, MI, joins the Walleye following a big 2019-20 campaign where he posted 37 points (13G, 24A) over 47 games in his first pro season with Rapid City. That year also featured one contest at the AHL level with Tucson. Last year he skated in just four games for Jacksonville. Prior to turning professional, the 23-year-old had a strong two years in the OHL, averaging nearly a point-per-game with 113 (62G, 51A) in 127 contests for the Soo Greyhounds.

Head coach Dan Watson said, "Conlan and Keeghan are both young professionals who are continuing to develop at the pro level. These two players will bring energy to the team and an eagerness to learn and get better each day. Conlan gained experience with Tulsa last season and Keeghan had a great rookie campaign in 2019-20, so I am excited to see these two players bring their best at training camp."

Keenan, the 26-year-old, got into 28 games this past year with the Tulsa Oilers, posting six goals and three assists for his rookie campaign. The native of Webster, NY dominated at the college level while playing four years for SUNY-Geneseo that included two seasons as team captain. In 110 college games, he posted 172 points (86G, 88A). Keenan was named Sunyac Conference Player of the Year in 2019-20, when he picked up 50 points (22G, 28A), third most in NCAA III that season.

