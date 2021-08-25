Rush Announce 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the team's promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season.

OCTOBER

The Rush open the season at home with Opening Weekend, presented by Denny Menholt Auto Group, featuring a pair of games against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23. On Friday, there will be a pregame tailgate party and every fan in attendance will receive a Rush rally towel.

NOVEMBER

The Rush will recognize and honor those who have served, both from the Black Hills and the entire state of South Dakota, at Veterans Appreciation Night on Friday, November 12 against the Idaho Steelheads. That will be followed by Rush's Wizarding World the next night on Saturday, November 13, also against Idaho, where Rush fans are encouraged to don the colors of their wizarding houses and bring a magical attitude for a night that also features the auction for the Rush 5th Line Club. The 5th Line Club is an exclusive club that grants special access to players, club-only events and additional gifts and benefits. The final home game of the month will be Dances With Wolves Night against the Allen Americans on Saturday, November 20. Join us as we celebrate the iconic movie that was filmed here in the Black Hills and won Best Picture at the 1990 Academy Awards.

DECEMBER

The Holiday season starts early on Friday, December 10 with Elf Night, as the Rush will don specialty jerseys and attempt to make the Kansas City Mavericks look like a group of cotton-headed ninny muggins. The following night, Saturday, December 11, will be the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night along with Rush Gives Back, sponsored by Black Hills Energy. Not only are fans encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to toss onto the ice when Rapid City scores its first goal, all tickets for the game will be $25 and the team will donate $5 per ticket to local charities in the Black Hills. Finally, the Rush close out December and the 2021 calendar with Marvel Night and a New Year's Eve celebration on Friday, December 31 against the Utah Grizzlies. The team will wear specialty Marvel jerseys and hold their very own ball drop as a part of a family friendly New Year's Eve party.

JANUARY

January's slate of home games kicks off with Nugget's Birthday celebration on Friday, January 7 against the Iowa Heartlanders. On the next night, the Rush celebrate hockey across our state with Hockey Day in South Dakota. Saturday, January 22 will be the team's second annual Rodeo Night along with a matchup with Idaho. Rodeo is the state sport of South Dakota so fans can come to a pregame party at the world-renowned Cowboy Bar and get a chance to meet South Dakota's finest cowboys, cowgirls and rodeo queens. The Rush will wear specialty jerseys in a return of the night that was awarded ECHL Theme Night of the Year during the 2021 ECHL Summer Meetings.

FEBRUARY

Saturday, February 12 will feature the annual Rush Fights Cancer Night. The team will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game against the Wichita Thunder, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Monument Health Foundation.

MARCH

Wear your favorite school's colors to the game on Friday, March 4 for College Night against the Grizzlies. Saturday, March 5 is the kids' night to shine as they dress up for Pirates and Princess Night, again against Utah. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day one day late with the Rush on Friday, March 18 against Kansas City. Then, on Saturday, March 19, Ebelution Heating and Cooling presents Military Appreciation Night. Join us as we face the Mavericks, pull on specialty jerseys and honor the brave men and women protecting our country at home and abroad. On Friday, March 25, the Atlanta Gladiators are in town and the Rush will recognize the natural beauty of the Black Hills, the Badlands and the surrounding area on Wilderness Night, the perfect night for anybody who loves to enjoy the great outdoors. Then, on Saturday, March 26, we celebrate those who sacrifice to keep our community safe on First Responders Night. The Rush conclude a stretch of three games in three nights against the Gladiators on Sunday, March 27 with Racing and Rally Day, where there will be a pregame car and bike show and we recognize talented local, regional and national racing drivers.

APRIL

The final promotional night of the season will be on Saturday, April 16th with Video Game and Comic Book Night against the Tulsa Oilers.

