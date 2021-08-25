Solar Bears Sign Forward Zach Remers

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Zach Remers on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Remers, 25, joins Orlando after he spent his first season of professional hockey overseas with Kalmar HC of Sweden's HockeyEttan, where he collected 16 points (8g-8a) in 37 games.

Prior to turning pro, Remers played four seasons of college hockey for Buffalo State University, where the 6-foot, 195-pound forward posted 87 points (37g-50a) in 99 games for the Bengals program. In his senior season, Remers garnered State University of New York Athletic Conference All-Conference Second Team honors.

Remers also played one season of junior hockey with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights of the North American Hockey League, where he registered 22 points (11g-11a) in 40 games.

Remers was born in San Jose, California but has called Tampa, Florida home for the last several years.

