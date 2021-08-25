Stingrays Sign Left Wing Ryan Dmowski

North Charleston, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Ryan Dmowski for the 2021-2022 season.

Dmowski, 6'1, signed an AHL contract after his senior year at UMass-Lowell with the Hartford Wolf Pack organization on April 4, 2019, and appeared in ten games during the 2018-2019 season. In 2019-20, he tallied six points on four goals and two assists in 31 games with the Wolf Pack and finished the season with the ECHL Maine Mariners where he recorded three goals and four assists for seven points in 12 games. During the 2020-21 season, Dmowski saw action in five games with the Wolf Pack.

"After a tough year on everyone, and a disappointing previous season personally due to COVID, I am thrilled to get back on the ice in such an amazing city," said Ryan Dmowski. "I know Coach Blair from when we played together at Lowell, so it's great to re-unite and have him as my coach! I am ready to get back to work, have fun and build from what the team did last season and try to win it all."

Prior to turning pro, the East Lyme, Conn., native had a successful collegiate career playing four seasons with UMass-Lowell. During his senior campaign, Dmowski led the team in goals with 14, and finished second on the squad in points with 23. He also led the team in goals his junior year recording 11 goals and finished second in points with 22.

"Ryan is an excellent addition to our forward group," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "He has a pro body, a pro shot and plays a physical game. We're really excited to watch him develop in our organization."

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

