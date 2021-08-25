Growlers Issue Statement on SJSEL Lease Agreement
August 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
St. John's, Newfoundland - The team at Deacon Sports and Entertainment is committed to providing a quality family experience to local sports fans for the next three seasons at Mile One Centre.
While we are focused on the season ahead, we will provide a media availability in the coming weeks to demonstrate our long-term commitment and further investment in professional sports teams and facilities in the region.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 25, 2021
- Growlers Issue Statement on SJSEL Lease Agreement - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Issue Statement on SJSEL Lease Agreement
- Eric Wellwood Named Head Coach of the Growlers
- Growlers Nominated for ECHL Community Service Team of the Year
- Statement: Franchise Impact on the City of St. John's
- Growlers Academy Launch Summer Hockey School