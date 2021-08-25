Growlers Issue Statement on SJSEL Lease Agreement

August 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







St. John's, Newfoundland - The team at Deacon Sports and Entertainment is committed to providing a quality family experience to local sports fans for the next three seasons at Mile One Centre.

While we are focused on the season ahead, we will provide a media availability in the coming weeks to demonstrate our long-term commitment and further investment in professional sports teams and facilities in the region.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 25, 2021

Growlers Issue Statement on SJSEL Lease Agreement - Newfoundland Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.